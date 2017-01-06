Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds to Meridian, Eagle offices

Charlotte Jean has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group as an agent in the company’s Meridian office. She will focus on residential resale properties, new construction, and first time homebuyers.

Jean’s previous experience includes eight years in information technology, working as a business analyst, lead developer, and IT project manager for companies including Microsoft, Sony Entertainment, Raytheon Airborne Systems, Toyota Motor Sales, and Blizzard Entertainment. She also has several years of experience working as an escrow assistant and notary public. Charlotte plans to focus on residential resale properties, new construction, and first time homebuyers.

Christine Gentile has joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s Eagle office. A licensed realtor for nearly three years, she also has 15 years of experience in escrow. She and her husband Ernie will focus on resale homes, new construction, and first-time homebuyers.