Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy warns against eliminating grocery tax (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 6, 2017 0

Eliminating the tax cut on groceries would disrupt state government and favor the wealthy, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Groceries purchased in Idaho are subject to the state’s sales tax. Various lawmakers and interest groups including the Idaho Freedom Foundation are calling for the Legislature to eliminate the grocery tax,   saying legislators should ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

