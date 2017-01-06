Little-Morris CPAs add three principals

Ed Bodily, Jessica Williams and Jacob Zwygart have been accepted as principals of Little-Morris, LLP, an Idaho accounting firm of 33 professionals.

Bodily specializes in business valuation, gift and estate planning, GAAP compliance, business tax planning and personal income tax issues. He is a certified public accountant and a certified valuation analyst with a master’s degree in taxation from Boise State University. He is a member of the Idaho Society of CPAs, the American Institute of CPAs and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

Williams has been with the firm since 2006 and has worked in the industry for 19 years. She advises clients in various industries including real estate development, manufacturing including export transactions, farm and ranch, trucking and other professional industries. Williams is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants and is

on the ISCPA continuing professional education committee.

Zwygart advises clients on complex estate and gift planning, foreign tax issues, mergers and acquisitions, and business tax planning and compliance. He is a certified public accountant with a master’s in taxation from Boise State University. He is a member of the Idaho Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.