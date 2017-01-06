Melinda Quick is new director of Boise Film Festival

Melinda Quick has been selected as the future executive director of the Boise Film Festival.

Quick was previously the marketing director and website/graphic designer at the festival. She will make a transition to her new role over the coming year.

Quick studied film at Sarah Lawrence College in New York and in Florence, Italy. She is a documentary filmmaker, producer and animator who has worked on her own films as well as with various groups and projects in New York, South Africa, England and Idaho.

The Boise Film Festival was founded in 2015 by local filmmaker/producer/actress and Idaho film advocate Lana Westbrook. It provides low-cost screenings of feature films, documentaries, and short films as well as networking, outreach and educational opportunities for the Treasure Valley. Quick and Westbrook plan to establish a board of directors for the festival in 2017.