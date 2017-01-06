Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Kelso Family Trust purchased a 12-unit apartment complex at 50 S. 2nd St. in Eagle. Rhonda Garland, Dave Winder, Chuck Winder, and Matt Naumann of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer and Ron Ramza of Lee & Associates represented the owner in this transaction. Hahn Tran dba Envy Nails renewed 1,323 square feet at ...