Three join board of Opera Idaho

Jodi Reynolds, Carol Nie and Christopher H. Meyer have joined Opera Idaho’s board of directors.

Reynolds studied math at the University of Texas, international studies at the University of Maryland and received a BS in psychology at the College of Idaho. She has worked in positions in Leavensworth, Kansas; Washington, D.C., Bellevue, Wash., and Boise. She has been involved in the Boise Art Museum, Boise Baroque Orchestra, Boise Philharmonic, Boise Committee on Foreign Relations, Idaho Historical Museum, Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation, and other organizations.

Nie received a BA in political science from Washington University in St. Louis and MBA from the University of Chicago Graduate School of

Business. In Chicago, she was board president of the Renaissance Society, the Body Politic Theatre, and she held executive positions on the boards of the Illinois Arts Alliance, The University of Chicago Friends Against Aids, the Aids Foundation of Chicago, the Court Theatre, and the Music of the Baroque. She also was a founding Director of the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago. She also held board positions in San Francisco and Sun Valley, where she is a director at the Sun Valley Summer Symphony.

Meyer is a partner at Givens Pursley LLP and serves on the board of advisors to the National Judicial College’s “Dividing the Waters” water law program for judges. His clients include Fortune Ten companies, municipal water providers, cities, counties, highway districts, energy companies, food producers, mining companies, and land developers. Before joining Givens Pursley in 1991, Chris taught water law and negotiation at the University of Colorado Law School’s environmental law clinic. Prior to that, he practiced environmental law in Washington, D.C.