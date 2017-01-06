Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Construction spending in the United States hit a 10-year high in November, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America. Construction spending in November totaled $1.182 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, the highest total since April 2006, the AGCA reports. The November rate was up 0.9 percent from the month before ...