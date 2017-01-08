Idaho Dairy Products Commission directors receive five-year service pins

Tom Dorsey (center), Idaho Dairy Products Commission chairman, presented John Brubaker (right) of Knott Run Dairy in Buhl and Kim Korn (left) of Korn Dairy in Terreton with five-year pins for their service on the organization’s board of directors. The Idaho dairy farmers are nationally known for their industry leadership. Also receiving a five-year pin was Greg Andersen (not pictured), an Idaho Dairymen’s Association board member and dairy farmer who runs Seagull Bay Dairy in American Falls.

Last year Korn was appointed to serve a three-year term on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Brubaker serves on the board of the United Dairy Industry Association, a federation of state and regional dairy farmer-funded promotion organizations that provide marketing programs that are developed and implemented in coordination with its members.