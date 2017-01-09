Deborah Shaver elected chair for National Council of University Research Administrators

Deborah Shaver, director of the University of Idaho’s Office of Sponsored Programs, has been elected chair of the National Council of University Research Administrators (NCURA) Region VII. Shaver begins her tenure as chair-elect in January 2017, and will serve as chair for one year, starting in January 2018.

NCURA’s mission is to “serve its members and advance the field of research administration through education and professional development programs, the sharing of knowledge and experience, and by fostering a professional, collegial and respected community.” NCURA Region VII includes Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and New Mexico.

As chair-elect, Shaver will serve as a member of the Regional Executive Committee and will work closely with the chair to assist in directing regional affairs. The primary duty of the chair-elect is to oversee the organization and implementation of the regional conference for the following year.