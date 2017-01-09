Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Twenty-five technology workers will lose their jobs when Macy’s.com closes its Boise office. But the Idaho Technology Council, or ITC, is holding an open house January 12 to help find them new employers. The 25 Macy’s.com employees are part of the Macy’s Digital Technologies Group. They're trained in a variety of technologies, including front and back-end ...