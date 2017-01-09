Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith January 9, 2017 0

Twenty-five technology workers will lose their jobs when Macy’s.com closes its Boise office. But the Idaho Technology Council, or ITC, is holding an open house January 12 to help find them new employers. The 25 Macy’s.com employees are part of the Macy’s Digital Technologies Group. They're trained in a variety of technologies, including front and back-end ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

