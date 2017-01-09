Melanie Nielsen directs marketing, public relations for Colliers International

Melanie Nielsen is the new director of marketing and public relations at Colliers International in Boise. She will be responsible for establishing annual marketing plans, overseeing market research, writing and editing organizational publications, and establishing new ways to market property listings.

Nielsen’s background has been in the travel/tourism, residential real estate and food/beverage industry. Most recently she worked in revenue management, direct and email marketing and managed IT related initiatives for Holland America Line in Seattle, Wash. Nielsen holds a BA in Communications from Washington State University.