Report: Idaho is losing revenue as citizens move away from traditional tobacco products (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 9, 2017 0

Idaho is losing cigarette tax revenues as tobacco users move away from cigarettes to alternative forms of tobacco and nicotine. A new report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy says the state should consider applying sin taxes against e-cigarettes in order to capture lost revenue. The state uses the 57 cents-per-pack cigarette tax to supplement various ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

