Idaho is losing cigarette tax revenues as tobacco users move away from cigarettes to alternative forms of tobacco and nicotine. A new report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy says the state should consider applying sin taxes against e-cigarettes in order to capture lost revenue. The state uses the 57 cents-per-pack cigarette tax to supplement various ...