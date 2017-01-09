Quantcast
Saint Alphonsus meshes ER with family care at new Nampa neighborhood hospital (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 9, 2017 0

Saint Alphonsus Health System will replace its Nampa hospital on 12th Avenue with a scaled-down hybrid of an urgent care clinic and emergency care hospital to continue serving the southern parts of Nampa. Saint Alphonsus broke ground in early December on a two-story, 40,000-square-foot Saint Alphonsus Neighborhood Hospital in the parking lot of the full-service hospital ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

