Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Saint Alphonsus Health System will replace its Nampa hospital on 12th Avenue with a scaled-down hybrid of an urgent care clinic and emergency care hospital to continue serving the southern parts of Nampa. Saint Alphonsus broke ground in early December on a two-story, 40,000-square-foot Saint Alphonsus Neighborhood Hospital in the parking lot of the full-service hospital ...