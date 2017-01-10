Quantcast
Boise developers teach coding to refugees (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 10, 2017 0

Boise web developers have founded a free program to teach refugees how to create websites in hopes of helping them move into computer science positions. Marty Johncox, a web developer at Critical Process Systems Group and at the marketing firm Alexander and Associates, developed New Americans Code  after taking web development classes at College of Western Idaho. He ...

