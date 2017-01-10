Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Boise web developers have founded a free program to teach refugees how to create websites in hopes of helping them move into computer science positions. Marty Johncox, a web developer at Critical Process Systems Group and at the marketing firm Alexander and Associates, developed New Americans Code after taking web development classes at College of Western Idaho. He ...