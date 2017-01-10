Bri Cornwall is administrative specialist at Mountain Waterworks

Bri Cornwall has accepted a full-time position as administrative specialist at Mountain Waterworks, Inc., a civil engineering firm in Boise.

Cornwall has served as copy editor for Boise State’s independent student newspaper and copy writer for a Boise-based winery throughout their website redesign. She also has extensive experience in teaching and mentoring university students in writing across disciplines.

Cornwall holds a BA in English writing and a BS in social sciences from Boise State University.