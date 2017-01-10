Market research coordinator Aubrielle Holly joins Colliers

Aubrielle Holly has joined the marketing team at Colliers International as the market research coordinator. She will be responsible for producing quarterly market reports, providing informational support to brokers, and maintaining Colliers’ proprietary commercial real estate database, which tracks over 70 million square feet of commercial space in Idaho.

Holly earned her master’s degree in organizational communication from the University of Montana, where she was also employed as a graduate instructor teaching courses in public speaking. She has a BA in communication science with a minor in vocal performance from Northwest Nazarene University.