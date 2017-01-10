Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Offices in downtown vs. suburbia: A matter of space (access required)

Offices in downtown vs. suburbia: A matter of space (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 10, 2017 0

If you were to compare the Treasure Valley to just about any other good-size city in the country, there would be no question whether to put your office in downtown Boise or out in the suburbs. The Treasure Valley is compact enough that all of Ada County could be counted as an “urban core” rather than ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo