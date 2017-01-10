Penny Dennis joins Layton Construction

Penny Dennis, AIA, LEED AP, an architecture and construction professional with more than 20 years of experience, has joined the Boise area office of Layton Construction Company, LLC as manager of business development and preconstruction.

After completing a graduate degree in architecture, Penny accepted a position with one of the nation’s top five constructors as sports group design-build manager, working on such notable projects as INVESCO Field at Mile High Stadium (home of the Denver Broncos), Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Grand Field and Russ Chandler Baseball Stadium, as well as North Carolina State University’s expansion of Carter-Finley Stadium.

Dennis is a graduate of Miami University of Ohio, with a degree in environmental design, and received a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Houston.