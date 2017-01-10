Will Fowler is new managing member of Loon Creek Capital

Will Fowler is the new managing member of angel investment services firm Loon Creek Capital Group, LLC. Fowler joined Loon Creek as an associate in 2011 and was made a member in January 2016. He assumed the position of managing member in October and will lead the firm’s efforts to create new angel funds across the country.

Loon Creek was started by local angel investors Kevin Learned and Denise Dunlap in 2010 to organize and administer angel funds associated with the Boise Angel Alliance. The firm has since helped organize three funds in Boise and one in Fresno, California.

Fowler has overseen the administration of deal screening efforts for the funds. He has expanded the reach of firm’s services in Washington and California and will lead the firm’s efforts to service angels nationally. He also serves on the Membership Committee of the Angel Capital Association, the nation-wide non-profit organization that educates and supports angel Investor and groups, and represents them to lawmakers in Washington D.C.

Fowler replaces Dunlap, who will move to an advisory role.