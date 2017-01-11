Quantcast
David Bailey joins Woodhouse Group Real Estate

By: IBR Staff January 11, 2017 0

david-bailey-headshotDavid Bailey has joined Woodhouse Group Real Estate. He is the proprietor of Bailey Engineering and is a partner in landproDATA, a  data management company for realtors, both residential and commercial, engineers and surveyors.

Bailey graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a BS with Merit in Aerospace Engineering in 1985 and received his MBA from Hawaii Pacific University in 1993. He simultaneously served in the U.S. Navy as a Naval officer with four years on the USS Honolulu and four years as a nuclear engineering instructor.

Bailey served on the ACHD Capital Investment Citizen Advisory Committee, Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Meridian Unified Development Code Committee.

