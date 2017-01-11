David Cadwell returns to Colliers International

David Cadwell has been hired as a retail brokerage associate at Colliers International commercial real estate. He began his real estate career working in the real estate department at Albertsons in 1998, one of four people tasked with opening 50 fuel stations in the grocery store chain in 18 months.

Cadwell first joined Colliers in early 2000. In 2003, he opened his own small real estate brokerage and development company. in 2008, Cadwell taught high school economics and coached basketball and golf. He rejoined Colliers in the fall of 2016. Cadwell holds a BA in economics from the University of Puget Sound.