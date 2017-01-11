Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New ownership group angling for Tamarack Resort (access required)

New ownership group angling for Tamarack Resort (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 11, 2017 0

An Eagle investor and Salt Lake City businessman are making a second push to acquire the Osprey Meadows Golf Course at Tamarack Resort and, ultimately, the entire ski resort near Donnelly, where they initially want to invest up to $25 million. James Roberts, managing member of JBR Holdings, an Eagle investment firm, is talking to various ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo