Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The United States will become a net exporter of energy within the next 15 years under most scenarios examined by the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a report released in the first week of January. FuelFix.com reports the department’s Annual Energy Outlook 2017 presents updated projections for U.S. energy markets through 2050 based on eight scenarios. It ...