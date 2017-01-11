Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Winter storm puts the freeze on Boise business (access required)

Winter storm puts the freeze on Boise business (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 11, 2017 0

Days of snow and ice in the Treasure Valley have hit businesses by cutting back deliveries, lowering customer traffic and creating liability problems. But customers seem to understand. “I have not been sending our drivers out on the days when it is too icy,” said Kyla Beutler, owner of Beutler Floral Artistry, who has several contracts ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo