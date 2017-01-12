Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Coeur d’Alene developer plans to start building a five-story, 30-unit apartment building in late spring at the eastern end of that city’s downtown known as the East Sherman Corridor. Ben Widmyer, president of Widmyer Corp., a development and real estate management company, will build Lake Drive Apartments with two-bedroom, two-bath apartments units in the 900- ...