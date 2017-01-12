Quantcast
5-story apartments planned for east edge of downtown Coeur d'Alene (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 12, 2017 0

A Coeur d’Alene developer plans to start building a five-story, 30-unit apartment building in late spring at the eastern end of that city’s downtown known as the East Sherman Corridor. Ben Widmyer, president of Widmyer Corp., a development and real estate management company, will build Lake Drive Apartments with two-bedroom, two-bath apartments units in the 900- ...

