Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Business on the go changes the shape of the workspace (access required)

Business on the go changes the shape of the workspace (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 12, 2017 0

In movies from the 1950s and 1960s, work environments are cookie-cutter: Rows and rows of typewriters, without even any walls separating people, and then offices with windows and closed doors for executives. But as work has gotten more flexible and technology has enabled us to work anywhere, business is on the go more than ever. Open-plan ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo