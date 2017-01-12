Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho Humane Society plans move to Overland retail corridor (access required)

Idaho Humane Society plans move to Overland retail corridor (access required)

By: Teya Vitu January 12, 2017 0

The Idaho Humane Society will build a 43,000-square-foot veterinary hospital, adoption center, retail space and public education center on Overland Road just west of Wal-Mart. The move from a secluded spot behind the airport to a major retail corridor mirrors the evolution of pet care over the past 20 years from impoundment out of sight and ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo