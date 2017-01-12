Ketchum mayor appoints four to city commissions and agencies

Ketchum Mayor Nina Jonas has appointed four people to city commissions and agencies. The appointments were approved by the City Council Jan. 3.

Neil Morrow will serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Morrow, an attorney, was executive director of the Ketchum Community Development Corporation in 2009-2010. He has been a board member of The Advocates, and a volunteer for the Animal Shelter of the Wood River Valley and Marley in the Mountains music festival. He is vice president of the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club.

Grant Gager, city director of finance and internal services, has been named to the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority board. He previously served as program management analyst for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, contract administrator to the Orange County Transportation Authority, and contract administrator for the Metro-North Community Railroad in New York City.

Erin Kelso has been reappointed to the Blaine County Housing Authority. Born and raised in the Ketchum area, she is a massage therapist and chiropractic assistant.

Gary Lipton has been reappointed to the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency. Lipton, owner of Lipton Fine Arts in Ketchum, has several business interests in Detroit including a partnership in a large affordable housing project. He has been a member of the agency since 2014.