Ketchum’s Strider Group plans a second office in Boise

Strider Group started as a Ketchum developer in 2012 just as the economy was thawing. Now the company is planning to build a Boise office on Ardene Street, just off Overland Road and a touch west from Wal-Mart.

Strider proposes building a 5,500-square-foot Griffin Creek Office building. Its office will take up half, and the other half is being built on spec, said Eiron Schofield., the company vice president.

Strider, owned by Scott Thomson, owns and manages a number of Treasure Valley commercial properties and is building two Class A industrial buildings set for completion in April in Caldwell and in Boise on Gowen Road near Eisenman Road.

Strider is watching construction costs to determine a start date for Griffin Creek. Construction would take 10 to 12 months, Schofield said.

The Boise office will be larger than Strider’s Ketchum office, with a similar number of employees to start. Strider may eventually fill the entire Griffin Creek building, she said.

Strider headquarters will remain in Ketchum, Schofield said.

CTA Group in Boise is the architect, and Layton Construction is the general contractor.