Ada County Commissioner Rick Yzaguirre retires

Ada County’s longest-serving commissioner, Rick Yzaguirre, retired Jan. 6 after 14 years in office.

Yzaguirre was part of five different commissions during his tenure. In that time, Ada County paid off its courthouse lease early, saving county taxpayers $6 million; Ada County Paramedics, the cities of Boise and Meridian, the Eagle and Kuna fire districts and North Ada County Fire and Rescue District negotiated the EMS Joint Powers Agreement; a new Ada County Dispatch Center was planned; Barber Park Education & Event Center was built; Grand Entrance at Expo Idaho opened in 2015; six paramedic stations were built; and open space was preserved through development of wildlife habitat and biking and hiking trails.

Yzaguirre was previously mayor of Eagle, a member of the Eagle City Council, and an Eagle fire commissioner.