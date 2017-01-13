Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Boise-built modular hotel to go online 210 days faster than traditional counterparts (access required)

Boise-built modular hotel to go online 210 days faster than traditional counterparts (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires January 13, 2017 0

NewcrestImage is building two hotels in Oklahoma City's Bricktown neighborhood, but the one that was started at Guerdon Modular Buildings in Boise will be done sooner, said Bill Pearcy, vice president of construction. NewcrestImage's 142-room AC Hotel was constructed in 81 modules at Guerdon’s 125,000-square-foot factory. From concept to completion, a modular hotel is finished in ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo