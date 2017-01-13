Quantcast
Mike Woodworth joins Mountain Waterworks

By: IBR Staff January 13, 2017 0

mike-woodworthProfessional Engineer Mike Woodworth has joined Mountain Waterworks, Inc. as a senior project manager. He will be responsible for water and wastewater system design and project management, from project inception through construction.

Woodworth has 18 years of professional engineering experience, including extensive soil and groundwater modeling experience, which complements Mountain Waterworks’ capabilities in water and wastewater design.

Woodworth holds a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.

Mountain Waterworks is a civil engineering firm providing water and wastewater planning, design and construction management.

