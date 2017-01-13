Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Roundup 1.13.17 (access required)

Roundup 1.13.17 (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 13, 2017 0

First Federal Savings Bank expanded into an additional 1,115 square feet at 701 Allen St.. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction. Reve Exteriors leased 1,820 square feet at 701 Allen Street. Nick Schuitemaker and Mike Green of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord. JensonBELTS leased 1,392 ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo