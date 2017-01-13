Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

First Federal Savings Bank expanded into an additional 1,115 square feet at 701 Allen St.. Debbie Martin of DK Commercial handled the transaction. Reve Exteriors leased 1,820 square feet at 701 Allen Street. Nick Schuitemaker and Mike Green of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial represented the landlord. JensonBELTS leased 1,392 ...