Twenty years after opening, The Grove Hotel is using large signs to announce its presence in downtown Boise. Downtown’s largest hotel on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 installed nearly 17-foot-tall The Grove Hotel Signs on either side of the River Sculpture at Capitol Boulevard and Front Street. During the week of Jan. 16, an 11-foot-9-inch Grove Hotel ...