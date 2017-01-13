Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / WELL Building Standard aims to improve worker sleep, fitness (access required)

WELL Building Standard aims to improve worker sleep, fitness (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 13, 2017 0

You may have heard of “sick buildings,” but one organization has designed a specification and certification intended to produce “well buildings,” or buildings intended to improve the health of the people living and working in them. Similar to LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) the WELL Building Standard combines best practices in design and construction ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo