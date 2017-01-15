David Allison joins Mountain Waterworks

Professional Engineer David Allison has joined Mountain Waterworks, Inc. as a senior project engineer. He will be responsible for civil and environmental planning, design and construction projects for municipal, state, federal and private clients.

Allison has 13 years of professional engineering experience in Idaho, California, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Arizona, California, and New Mexico. He has served as the project lead and field manager for Superfund waste treatment, oil and gas, and mining projects and has conducted permitting and regulatory reporting for local, state, and federal agencies and completed spill prevention, counter control plans, storm water management plans, and facility plans for clients located throughout the United States.

Allison holds a degree in civil engineering from California State University-Fresno.