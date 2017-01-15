Mellisa Case is vice president, residential loan officer at Columbia Bank

Mellisa Case has been promoted to vice president, residential loan officer at Columbia Bank. In her new role, she will work closely with Columbia Bank branches in Eugene, Central Oregon, the Columbia River Gorge, Eastern Oregon and Central Idaho.

With more than 24 years of bank management and lending experience, Case’s expertise is in VA lending, re-financing candidates and navigating through the variety of programs available to first-time home buyers along with, investors and returning purchasers.

Case was previously a market manager and a branch manager in Bend, Ore., with Columbia Bank. She attended Portland State University where she received a BS in business administration with both marketing and accounting degrees.