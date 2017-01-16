Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Tim Andersen is chairman of the computer science department in Boise State University’s College of Engineering. Andersen bought his first computer, a Franklin Ace 1000, with money he made helping manage pickers at his father’s cherry orchard while he was still a high school student in Orem, Utah. It was a machine with 64k of memory ...