Evelyn Johnson to become Lee Pesky Learning Center’s research director

Evelyn Johnson, the executive director of the Lee Pesky Learning Center, will become the center’s first research director. The center will hire a new executive director to begin in July.

The nonprofit Lee Pesky Learning Center uses evidence-based learning intervention models and research to address learning disabilities. The center is evolving into a nationally recognized research and training center that is a leader in the field of learning and attention challenges.

LPLC was founded in 1997 by Alan and Wendy Pesky in memory of their son, Lee. Later this year, LPLC will formalize a joint venture with the College of Education at Boise State University to increase its reach as a research center.