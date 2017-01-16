Idaho Falls entrepreneur’s Green Kids Club visits Botswana

Green Kids Club of Idaho Falls, a program founded by Sylvia Medina, visited Botswana this autumn to attend an annual global march for elephants and rhinos, and to promote a book called “The African Bush Fire & the Elephant.”

Green Kids Club was founded by Sylvia Medina, an environmental engineer who founded the company North Wind, Inc. in 1997, expanded to nearly 400 employees and 16 offices, and sold it in 2010. Medina supports Green Kids Club, which paid for the group’s trip to Africa. Medina co-wrote the book with Kelly Landen, program manager for Elephants Without Borders, in conjunction with the Department of Forestry & Range Resources of Botswana. The book highlights issues related to bush fires and impacts to wildlife.

The children from Green Kids also spent time with children from 14 schools from the Kasane region who participated in the Chobe District Environmental Fair. Medina said Green Kids will continue supporting Elephants without Borders and the people of Botswana in combating poaching and environmental issues.