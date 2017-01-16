Idaho panel aligns with Gov. Otter on 2018 revenue forecast

For the fifth year in a row, Idaho lawmakers on an economic outlook panel sided with Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’ revenue projections on how much money will flow into the state in the 2018 fiscal year.

The Joint Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee voted Jan. 12 in favor of the estimate Otter released at his State of the State address Jan. 9. The governor’s forecast predicts $3.5 billion in tax revenue or 4.6 percent more than the current year.

The committee’s recommendation now moves to the state’s budget committee for final approval.

Lawmakers determine forecast early during the legislative session so that they can begin hashing out if they will also approve Otter’s budget priorities.