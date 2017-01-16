Lindsey Wells is nurse practitioner at VitaNovu medical spa

Lindsey Wells, NP-C has joined VitaNovu, a progressive medical spa and wellness center in Boise, as a board-certified family nurse practitioner. For the past two years, Wells has specialized in hormone disorders including female perimenopause and menopause, male hypogonadism, along with thyroid disorders, adrenal dysfunction, diabetes and insulin resistance.

Wells received her BS in Nursing from Westminster College, where she graduated with honors. She obtained her MS in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University. She continues her education off functional and anti-aging medicine through the American Academy of Anti-aging.