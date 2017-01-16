Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New bill to require background checks for massage therapists

New bill to require background checks for massage therapists

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2017 0

Massage therapists in Idaho would be required to undergo criminal background checks under recently introduced legislation.

Mitch Toryanksi, with the Idaho Bureau of Occupational Licenses, said Idaho law does not require a fingerprint-based background check to receive a massage therapist license.

Adding the background check requirement will cost applicants an additional $37 on top of other licensure fees.

The House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously agreed to introduce the bill Jan. 16. It must now clear a legislative hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.

Idaho has more than 2,100 licensed massage therapists.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo