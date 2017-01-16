NuScale submits design for new kind of nuclear power plant

Oregon-based NuScale Power has submitted its design to federal regulators for a new kind of nuclear power plant to be build in Idaho Falls. It’s designed to be smaller and more affordable than typical nuclear plants.

The company on Jan. 12 submitted its 12,000-page application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The agency must approve the design before the small modular reactors can be built.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that each module is designed to generate 50 megawatts of electricity, compared to about 1,000 megawatts for a traditional nuclear power plant. Each self-contained reactor vessel could be built in a factory and shipped by truck, train or barge to its destination.

NuScale officials hope to have the first 12-module power plant on a site at the Idaho National Laboratory, a federal facility near Idaho Falls. It would be owned by the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.