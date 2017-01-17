Architecture students take honors in ‘best use of Idaho wood’ contest

Three University of Idaho architecture students won top honors in a “Best Use of Idaho Wood” competition to design a marketplace along the Snake River in Lewiston.

The projects were judged on how the designs demonstrated a creative solution and knowledgeable application of integrated design and an innovative use of wood.

Ruina Du of Xi’an, China, won first place and $500 Shudan He of Hayden and Jinjie Li also of Xi’an, China, received second and third place, respectively, and each received $250.

Du’s winning design used a variety of wood species grown in Idaho to create a useful year-round public building.

“The form of my design for the City Market was inspired by the mountains surrounding Lewiston,” Du said. “Using

local Idaho wood as the main material brings the design closer to nature and makes the building mimic an abstract mountain. Visitors will enter the market and move upward until the mountain and river are revealed from the roof. The roof is not just a structure, but also a beautiful useable garden space formed by transition.”

The American Institute of Architecture, Idaho chapter, and the Idaho Forest Products Commission sponsor the Best Use of Idaho Wood competition each year. Twenty-five students prepared designs for the competition as part of their third-year architect studies.