Jared Heiner joins Idaho Urologic Institute and Surgery Center of Idaho

Jared G. Heiner, M.D. has joined Idaho Urologic Institute and Surgery Center of Idaho. He is a board-certified urologist who has practiced adult urology in the Treasure Valley since 2006. He has a special interest in treating prostate disease and prostate cancer and performing minimally invasive and robotic surgery. His general urology practice also includes treating kidney and testicular cancer, kidney drainage problems, kidney stones, vasectomy, and incontinence.

Heiner attended medical school at the University of Southern California San Diego and completed his internship and urology residency training at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. He is a member of the Idaho Medical Association, Ada County Medical Society, and American Urological Association, and is a diplomate of the American Board of Urology.