Roundup 1.20.17

January 17, 2017

Phone Zone leased 1,445 square feet at Fred Meyer, 757 Blue Lakes Blvd., in Twin Falls. Mike Christensen of Colliers International represented the landlord. Sara L Helmer dba Lotus Counseling Services leased 223 square feet at the Western Building, 802 Main St. and 107 S. Kimball St., in Caldwell. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones, and Mike Pena ...

