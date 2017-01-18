Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A joint legislative committee voted nine to eight Jan. 17 in favor of raising state employee pay by 3 percent and will now send the matter before the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee for consideration. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee heard testimony Jan. 16 on the matter of state employee wages. A report commissioned by ...