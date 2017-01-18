Quantcast
No residencies yet for proposed Idaho osteopathic school (access required)

No residencies yet for proposed Idaho osteopathic school (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 18, 2017

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and backers of a proposed for-profit osteopathic medical school have been touting the 78 new medical residency positions the proposed school says it has created. But an Associated Press review shows those residency spots don't yet exist, and the accreditation board responsible for approving them has denied the first step in ...

