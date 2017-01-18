Quantcast
Report: Idaho ranks 5th in insurance regulation

By: Benton Alexander Smith January 18, 2017 0

Idaho ranks fifth in the United States for insurance regulation, according to a new report by the R Street Institute. R Street Institute, a nonprofit, conservative think tank, publishes an annual insurance regulation report card, and this year Idaho scored an "A." The report measures how free consumers are to choose the insurance product they want, how free ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

