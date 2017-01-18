Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Idaho ranks fifth in the United States for insurance regulation, according to a new report by the R Street Institute. R Street Institute, a nonprofit, conservative think tank, publishes an annual insurance regulation report card, and this year Idaho scored an "A." The report measures how free consumers are to choose the insurance product they want, how free ...